York County deputies investigating Clover death as homicide

CLOVER, S.C. — Deputies in York County, South Carolina, are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a home Thursday morning. The York County Coroner's Office was called to a property on Twin Streams Lane in Clover, just off Riverfork Road, in the early morning hours of July 8. The victim, identified as Steven Kyle Faris, 35, was found dead during the investigation. His death is being investigated as a homicide.