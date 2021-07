FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) July 05, 2021. The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department Prioritizes Officer Health. Officer health and safety are top priority for the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department. The department is always looking for the best ways to help officers manage the day-to-day challenges of the job and to truly thrive. The custom Lighthouse app will make it easy for department employees to access vital information and make even better use of the resources they already have in place. Lighthouse Health and Wellness is confident that the launch of this custom application will play a key role in supporting the continued success of health and safety initiatives at the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department.