Jujutsu Kaisen Cast Announced For Crunchyroll Expo 2021

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen hit the scene and became one of the biggest anime series dropping in 2020, with the first season recently coming to a close thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, and it was recently announced that this year's Crunchyroll Expo, taking place next month, will have a panel featuring members of the cast and crew that helped bring Jujutsu Tech to life. Though the first season ended, a new feature-length film was announced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, telling the story of the world before Yuji Itadori had hit the scene by ingesting a finger of Sukuna.

comicbook.com

