Jujutsu Kaisen Cast Announced For Crunchyroll Expo 2021
Jujutsu Kaisen hit the scene and became one of the biggest anime series dropping in 2020, with the first season recently coming to a close thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, and it was recently announced that this year's Crunchyroll Expo, taking place next month, will have a panel featuring members of the cast and crew that helped bring Jujutsu Tech to life. Though the first season ended, a new feature-length film was announced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, telling the story of the world before Yuji Itadori had hit the scene by ingesting a finger of Sukuna.comicbook.com
