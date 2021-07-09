Jujutsu Kaisen Cast Announced For Crunchyroll Expo 2021

Crunchyroll, one of the world’s most popular sources of anime, has a whole bunch of exciting announcements to share as part of the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo Lite. These announcements range from new summer programming, new anime series coming soon, and even new guests heading to Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (VCX) later this summer! If you’re a fan of anime, this is definitely something that you’re not going to want to miss out on, especially since access to VCX is free! That’s right, this event is completely free! Of course, there’s extra things you can purchase, but access to the event is not one of those things. So, what did Crunchyroll announce earlier this week? Here’s what you can now be expecting for the future of anime streaming on Crunchyroll and VCX!