Microsoft fired Clippy, its animated paperclip helper in Office, about 20 years ago, but in a nostalgic move, Microsoft is reviving its old assistant in Microsoft Teams. The new Clippy is now part of Microsoft's attempt to lighten up Teams video calls after a year of remote working. But this time around, Clippy's job has been reduced from that of an animated helper to a mere Teams background image, where he's not working but instead just sitting on an endless Office ribbon, which is a nod to an old Clippy Flash animation on the Office ribbon.