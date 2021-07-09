Cancel
Florida State

Florida man finds $1 million lotto ticket cleaning his house

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida man was cleaning his house on the Fourth of July when he found a $1 million winning lottery ticket.

Kenneth Morgan, 54, of Jacksonville, had five correct numbers for the April 17 Powerball drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. He did not match the Powerball number.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Morgan said in a statement. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner - I’m still in shock.”

Morgan bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at a Jacksonville Publix. The grocery store will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It is unclear if Morgan took a one-time lump sum payment or installments.

