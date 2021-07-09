Jason Momoa Fights Big Pharma to Avenge His Wife in ‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer
Jason Momoa is trading in his Aquaman fins for some boxing gloves. The actor is set to star in Sweet Girl, a pulse-raising action movie premiering on Netflix next month. But before the film hits streaming later this summer, Netflix released a glimpse at what’s in store with the first official Sweet Girl trailer, which includes everything from an FBI helicopter chase to an epic “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” needle drop.decider.com
Comments / 0