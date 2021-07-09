Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jason Momoa Fights Big Pharma to Avenge His Wife in ‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer

By Greta Bjornson
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa is trading in his Aquaman fins for some boxing gloves. The actor is set to star in Sweet Girl, a pulse-raising action movie premiering on Netflix next month. But before the film hits streaming later this summer, Netflix released a glimpse at what’s in store with the first official Sweet Girl trailer, which includes everything from an FBI helicopter chase to an epic “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” needle drop.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Justin Bartha
Person
Reggie Lee
Person
Lex Scott Davis
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Nelson Franklin
Person
Raza Jaffrey
Person
Ray Cooper
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Boxing#Fbi#Fbi#Tags Jason Momoa#Kintsugi Hair Murphy Beds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa’s On The Run In New Photos From Netflix Action Movie

2021 is shaping up as the busiest year of Jason Momoa‘s career by some distance, with the actor starring in and shooting several major projects, and we now know when his Netflix action thriller Sweet Girl will be arriving after the platform confirmed Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature directorial debut for an August 20th release.
Celebritiesparentherald.com

Jason Momoa Congratulates Amber Heard for New Baby via Surrogacy

Aquaman superstar Jason Momoa extended a heartfelt comment to his co-star Amber Heard, who revealed she had a baby via surrogacy. Momoa, a dad to teens and a stepfather to a young adult, posted a heart emoji on Heard's Instagram and congratulated his co-star for the birth of her first child. Momoa has been married to actress Lisa Bonet.
MoviesComicBook

Watchmen Star "Absolutely" Open to Returning to Superhero World

Actor Carla Gugino has starred in a number of adaptations of beloved comic book and superhero stories, having played Silk Spectre in Zack Snyder's Watchmen and Lucille in Robert Rodriguez's Sin City, and while her career continues to see her exploring diverse opportunities, she's totally open to returning to the world of superheroes for the right project. Given her talents and passionate following, Gugino is often a name that fans toss out when theorizing about who could bring specific comic book characters to life, with Gugino also having lent her voice to Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.
Moviesstartattle.com

Sweet Girl (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Jason Momoa

He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company’s greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he’s without justice. For now. Startattle.com – Sweet Girl 2021. Sweet Girl is an American action thriller film directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut. The screenplay...
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard Reveals She Has A Daughter

Aquaman star Amber Heard has publicly revealed that she has a daughter named Oonagh Paige Heard. Amber Heard hasn’t had the best time of late in her public life. During Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against the Sun, Heard’s former husband revealed many things about their marriage that some would argue should have remained behind closed doors. While the court ultimitly sided against Depp it has nonetheless caused many to shun the Aquaman star and forced to limit her who can interact with her on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Jason Momoa says he 'creeped out' Liam Neeson on 'Kimmel'

July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa described some of his early interactions with celebrities after he first moved to Los Angeles while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by Anthony Anderson. The actor, on Thursday, said he once creeped out Liam Neeson. "I went to my first...
Moviesepicstream.com

Jason Momoa Arrives in London to Film Aquaman 2

Aquaman has made his way across the pond. Jason Momoa has just confirmed that he has arrived in London to begin filming for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. It's no secret that Aquaman 2 has already started production a few weeks ago. Director James Wan has been dropping some awesome updates on the sequel on social media. However, there hasn't been any news about Momoa being on the set of the upcoming DC Extended Universe flick.
MoviesEW.com

Jason Momoa returns to England for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom shoot

Jason Momoa is heading below the surface – again!. The actor revealed he'll be back in the scaled suit of Arthur Curry/Aquaman starting on Monday, for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom. "I am finally in England," Momoa shared in an Instagram post on Sunday morning. "It is sunny out. It's amazing,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Reveals He’s Going Blonde For Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa proved to be a terrific piece of left-field casting for Aquaman as the actor has successfully reimagined the King of Atlantis for the DCEU. With his Polynesian heritage and rebellious attitude, Momoa’s Arthur Curry is very different from both the comic book character and the typical image of him in popular culture. However, the Dune star has now confirmed that he’ll be sporting a classic signature element of the hero in the upcoming Aquaman 2 AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Did Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa Meet?

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are one of the cutest couples not just in Hollywood, but ever. Momoa claims he fell in love with Lisa Bonet at first sight — and he doesn't mean the time they met and started their relationship 16 years ago. He means in 1987, when he first laid eyes on Bonet as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," per Oprah Daily.
TV SeriesThe Verge

New Trailers: Sweet Girl, Reservation Dogs, Flee, What We Do in the Shadows, and more

Season one of Loki is a wrap and while I know not everyone loved the finale, the show is my favorite of the Marvel/Disney streaming series so far. That’s due mostly to Tom Hiddleston’s fascinating performance as the title character, once a villain who’s evolved into... someone else, not quite sure who yet. Plenty of storylines to pick up in Loki season two (yay).
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Momoa: How the 'Aquaman' Star Is Helping Protect the Earth in Real-Life

Jason Momoa takes his job as Aquaman seriously, protecting the oceans and the environment even when he's off-camera. The actor founded Mananalu back in 2019 to provide an easy alternative to single-use plastic water bottles — sleek, resealable, 100 percent recyclable aluminum bottles. Now, the company has struck a huge deal to distribute more widely, thus cutting back on plastic bottles in even more places.

Comments / 0

Community Policy