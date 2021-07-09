Jason Momoa Fights Big Pharma to Avenge His Wife in ‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer

Actor Carla Gugino has starred in a number of adaptations of beloved comic book and superhero stories, having played Silk Spectre in Zack Snyder's Watchmen and Lucille in Robert Rodriguez's Sin City, and while her career continues to see her exploring diverse opportunities, she's totally open to returning to the world of superheroes for the right project. Given her talents and passionate following, Gugino is often a name that fans toss out when theorizing about who could bring specific comic book characters to life, with Gugino also having lent her voice to Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.