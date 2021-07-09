Cancel
Indiana State

Jazz In Town: July Jazz Starts With A Bang!

By JazzBuffalo
jazzbuffalo.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re hoping for better weather cooperation for the rest of the summer! Fabulous performances lined up for the next week. The JazzBuffalo “Summer of Jazz” continues to offer you outstanding jazz for free. Yes, we do count on your contributions to the JazzBuffalo Keep Jazz Alive Fund that help make these free events possible! Many thanks to all who have and continue to! Many thanks to Alan Feller for his recent generous contribution to the fund! Special thanks to the Northwest Jazz Festival in Historic Lewiston, NY for their generous support for the JazzBuffalo “Summer of Jazz” and the related events.

