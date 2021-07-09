Sam Cosentino 1-on-1 I DRAFT

As it’s finally time to reveal the number 1 spot, I just want to stress how unbelievably hard this summer’s draft is going to be for Steve Yzerman. For anyone that’s done a few fantasy drafts, when you’re sitting in the middle of the top-10 you have to be so sharp. Your possibilities can be opening and closing in the blink of an eye. I can only imagine the pressure, but I also know that’s why he gets paid the big $ for it. Will he be targeting a certain position? Take the best player available? Or maybe he’s got an ace up his sleeve and will go completely off the board. I wish I was Yzerman’s confidant because then I could tell you, but alas that’s not the case. Unfortunately, due to the NHL opting for a remote draft, the prospects won’t be able to celebrate in person. But Wings fans will certainly be pumped to hear the 6th and 22nd announced on July 23rd and will make their opinion heard.