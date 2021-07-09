Top-funded Greater Cincinnati startup names CEO, opens second office

Centra has named Amy F. Carrier to the role of president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Tuesday, Sept. 7. “We conducted a comprehensive national search to ensure we found the best fit for our communities, and the board is confident in the highly qualified individual we have selected to assume leadership of Centra,” Amy Ray, chair of the Centra Board of Directors, said. “Carrier’s mission-driven focus, approachability, and proven track record of health care leadership make her uniquely qualified to successfully lead Centra well into the future.”