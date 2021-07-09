Top-funded Greater Cincinnati startup names CEO, opens second office
One of Greater Cincinnati’s best-funded startups has named a new chief executive officer as it opens a second office on the East Coast. CinCor Pharma, a Madisonville-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cardio-renal diseases like hypertension, this week announced Marc de Garidel, a member of its board of directors, as CEO, effective July 6. He replaces Dr. Jon Isaacsohn, who will continue his work as CinCor’s chief scientific officer and a member of its board.www.bizjournals.com
