How to Renovate a House

Welcome To This Hampton Place Stunner! Enter Main Floor w/Wall Of Windows View Of Fenced Yard & Open Floor Plan. To Your Left The Sitting Room Or Office That Shares A See Thru Fireplace w/Great Room, To Your Right The Dining Room That Can Accommodate Your Largest Table, Follow The Hardwoods To The Great Room & Enjoy The Fireplace, Built Ins, Tall Ceilings w/Crown Molding & Wall Of Windows That Run The Back Of The House, Breakfast Area Also Has Hardwood Floors & Views Of Patio & Yard & Connects To The Updated Kitchen With Center Island, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances And Gorgeous White Cabinets, Tons Of Cabinets (Some With Pull Out Shelves) And Tons Of Counter Space ' Even A Coffee Station. Behind The Kitchen Is The Laundry Room With Some Extra Storage Shelves And Updated 1/2 Bath With Designer Flooring. Don't Miss The Hall From The Kitchen To Dining Room With Extra Cabinets For Storage And Shelves For Display Items. The Second Floor Boasts An Enormous Master Suite With The Master Bedroom Over 300 Sq ft, Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan And Lots Of Windows, The Master Bath Has 2 Vanities, Soaker Tub And Separate Updated Shower, Tile Floor And Tons Of Light. The Master Closet Is Enormous For This House ' Don't Miss This Feature. Three Other Generously Sized Bedrooms And Full Bath With Shower Over Tub Complete The Second Floor. The Bedrooms All Have New Ceiling Fans And Large Walk In Closets. The Basement Is Finished With 2 Non-Conforming Bedrooms, Large Rec Or TV Area And Great Storage. This Gem Is Ready For You To Move Right In With These Items Completed In Last 5 Yrs: New Windows, All Above Grade Repainted, Main Floor Carpets And Hardwoods, Bath Fixtures, Comfort Height Toilets, Ceiling Fans, Exterior Paint And Dry Creek Bed In Back Yard And Roof & HVAC Replaced In The Last 10 Yrs! Don't Blink ' This 4 Bed (2 Additional Non-Conforming) / 2.5 Bath / 2 Car Garage Beauty With Finished Basement And Fence Yard On A Quiet Street Will Not Last!!! Get In Today!