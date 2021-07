Acelerate, a company that helps restaurants run multiple brands out of a single location, has raised $14.44 million in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital. The Los Angeles-based company offers a few different tools for restaurants that want to add delivery-only virtual brands to their operations. It has its own virtual brands, such as Egghead Breakfast Burritos and Wing Spot, that restaurants can run out of their kitchens. It also partners with existing concepts, including Curry Up Now and Big Shake's Hot Chicken, to make their menus available as a delivery-only option for other restaurants. And finally, it offers a software platform that integrates its various brands into a single dashboard, allowing operators to easily view sales, manage orders and update menus.