New Apple Ad: Farmer Uses Apple Watch to Find iPhone in Haystack [Video]

Your best Apple Watch will be able to help you focus! Focus is now the new umbrella term for Do Not Disturb, and it lets you create custom Do Not Disturb modes based on your needs throughout the day. You can set different focuses for a plethora of different uses, scheduling when you want them to turn on automatically, or just having the option to turn them on with a tap of a button on your iPhone. You can choose which apps you will see notifications from or which contacts you can receive messages from, so if you're working but also want to be available to your family for emergency purposes, you can set a Focus to block all notifications except ones from your family members. However, in watchOS 8, you can't actually create new a new Focus like you can in iOS 15, but rather set your Apple Watch (and other devices) to follow whichever Focus you've already set up. You can also make custom schedules for any Focus and choose to share your Focus on other devices. Here's how to use Focus on your Apple Watch.