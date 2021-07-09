Cancel
New Apple Ad: Farmer Uses Apple Watch to Find iPhone in Haystack [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
Apple has posted a new ad which features a farmer locating his lost iPhone in a haystack using his Apple Watch. An iPhone that’s lost is easily found. Relax, it’s iPhone + Apple Watch. Take a look at the ad below!

