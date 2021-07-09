Tidbits: SMU circling to flip another Big 12 commit

Sonny Dykes came to SMU without much flare, but he’s quickly making everyone notice the things going on with the Mustangs program. It’s been a crazy offseason for Dykes, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. From big time recruits to transfers, the Mustangs are ready to make a run now. The only question will be if this is actually legit, and if so, how long will he stick around? For now, it’s been an offseason to remember, one that Mustangs fans are hoping ends with them at the top of the AAC.
