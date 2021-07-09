Tidbits: SMU circling to flip another Big 12 commit

It was quite the holiday weekend for the Georgia Tech football team, particularly for the coaching staff. The team has received multiple key commitments over the past few days. This article focuses on tight end Nate Kurisky of the 2022 class. He announced his commitment yesterday. The team also picked up a key commitment from Dacula High School linebacker Kyle Efford who posted on Twitter news of his commitment to Georgia Tech. As if things couldn’t get even better for the team this weekend, particularly on the defensive side, it turns out the team also picked up a four-star defensive lineman. Keith Miles Jr. of St. Peter’s Prep High School in Jersey City, New Jersey also committed to the program yesterday. With the commitments, the Georgia Tech football team’s 2022 class now has 11 commitments including 4 four-star recruits and is ranked 27th overall according to Rivals. That’s quite a good weekend the team had.