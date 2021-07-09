Cancel
Attorney General Brnovich Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google for Violations over App Store

By All About Arizona News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 states to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google over alleged illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. The States accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

