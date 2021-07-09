Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

LETTER: Jersey City water & solid waste tax would be added taxpayer burden, council candidate says

By Hudson County View
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter to the editor, Jersey City Council-at-Large candidate Elvin Dominici explains why he feels a water and solid waste tax would be an added burden to taxpayers. The lack of independent leadership on our city council is financially hurting the residents of our city. The responsibility to be a public servant has been unseen from the majority of this body for the last eight years.

