Barnstable, MA

Barnstable Police searching for missing woman

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that the 30-year-old woman previously reported missing has been found safe. No further details were released. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.

