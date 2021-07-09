BTS' "Permission To Dance" Choreography Is More Meaningful Than You Thought
BTS has another hit on their hands! On Friday, July 9, the septet dropped their “Butter” physical CD, featuring their No. 1 single of the same name, as well as a never-before-heard song called “Permission to Dance,” which Ed Sheeran co-wrote. The guys released a music video for their latest track as well that’s got fans talking on Twitter. Out of all the details included in the new visual, ARMYs love the sign language in BTS' "Permission To Dance" choreography the most.www.elitedaily.com
