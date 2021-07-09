Cancel
BTS' "Permission To Dance" Choreography Is More Meaningful Than You Thought

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS has another hit on their hands! On Friday, July 9, the septet dropped their “Butter” physical CD, featuring their No. 1 single of the same name, as well as a never-before-heard song called “Permission to Dance,” which Ed Sheeran co-wrote. The guys released a music video for their latest track as well that’s got fans talking on Twitter. Out of all the details included in the new visual, ARMYs love the sign language in BTS' "Permission To Dance" choreography the most.

Related
MusicStereogum

Normani – “Wild Side” (Feat. Cardi B)

Normani has released a new single, “Wild Side,” which features Cardi B. It comes with a video directed by Tanu Muino and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, who also did the moves for her enduring “Motivation” music video. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS don't need your 'Permission to Dance' in comeback MV!

BTS absolutely don't need your "Permission to Dance"!. The group's latest comeback track "Permission to Dance" is a bright, energetic song, enhanced with fun, easy-to-follow dance moves that anyone can jam to. English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

A detailed look into BTS's teaser for "Permission to Dance"

BTS's long-awaited teaser for their new all-English single "Permission to Dance" was released today, and the song is set to be heard worldwide on July 9th through the Naver NOW platform. With a duration of 33 seconds, the very first frame is owned by a newspaper in SUGA's hands, with...
Theater & Dance101 WIXX

BTS channels the Wild West with “Permission to Dance” teaser

BTS is giving fans a taste of their new single “Permission to Dance.”. The worldwide sensations dropped the trailer for their upcoming track on Tuesday and it’s channelling all of the Wild Wild West vibes. The 32-second clip begins with Suga reading a tabloid newspaper before strutting over to meet...
Theater & DanceVulture

BTS Doesn’t Need to Wait for ‘Permission to Dance’ in New Music Video

After releasing their chart-topping single “Butter,” BTS is back with their newest song of the summer, “Permission to Dance,” along with a music video filled with pure joy and cowboy hats. The track name-checks Elton John before the chorus, in which the boys vow to “Live just like we’re golden/ And roll in like we’re dancing fools.” The video features BTS dancing in front of a billboard that reads “The Wait is Over,” as well as a bunch of mask-wearing regular citizens gleefully ripping off their PPE — a joyful and optimistic vision of our current Hot Vax summer. “Permission to Dance,” which is the band’s third English-language release, was co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews, and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS to perform ‘Permission To Dance’ for the first time on ‘The Tonight Show’

K-pop juggernauts BTS will be performing their upcoming single ‘Permission To Dance’ for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to the late-night talk show’s Twitter account, the boyband will perform the forthcoming song during a “2 day takeover event” of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted programme. The seven-member act will be making an appearance on The Tonight Show on July 13 and 14, where they will also perform both their chart-topping hit ‘Butter’.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS give their reactions to 'Permission to Dance' MV

BTS have revealed a reaction video to their "Permission to Dance" music video. In their latest 'Bangtan Bomb' video, the BTS members gather around to give their honest reactions to the MV for their latest all-English track. "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & Dancedecaturradio.com

BTS Drops ‘Permission To Dance’

A video for the new track also dropped Friday (July 9th) and according to a press release, “The dance moves are easy to emulate so that anyone can effortlessly dance along to the free-spirited yet familiar BTS style choreography.”. The septet will show the U.S. TV premiere of “Permission to...
Theater & DanceRegister Citizen

Watch BTS Perform 'Permission to Dance' on 'Fallon'

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.”. In the clip, the group performs the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography.
Theater & Dancehellokpop.com

BTS Makes The Desert Their Playground In “Permission To Dance” Teaser

D-1 until “Permission To Dance” drops, and the South Korean seven-piece is right on schedule with a 30-second teaser that told a story of BTS and the wild west. The desert heat is no match for BTS’ cowboy-inspired comeback style. With the sun scorching down on the septet, they swayed to the cheerful beat of “Permission To Dance”. The 30-second teaser may only have given fans a glimpse into one of V’s parts in the chorus, but it was enough to garner over 20 million views.

