Proclamation Designates July 2021 As Parks & Rec. Month, Director Julia Jones Retires After 40 Years
At the July 6th city council meeting, Mayor Bob Fox awarded Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation a proclamation officially honoring July 2021 Parks & Recreation month. The proclamation reads “Our parks and recreation programs are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in the City of Cape Girardeau, ensuring the health of all citizens and contributing to the economic and environmental well being of the community and region.”www.krcu.org
