It's clear that since WWE officials green lighted the decision to add more gold to the growing NXT Women's Division, the competition has most assuredly risen to the occasion. The addition of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles has been an action that I wholeheartedly support. The execution in my opinion was well done and as a woman in wrestling and a huge fan of specifically tag team wrestling, I think it was the perfect move by WWE and speaks to the talent residing in the NXT Women's Division at this time. Since their inclusion there have been few title changes and the upcoming Great American Bash event could ultimately play host to the very next time the title changes hands.