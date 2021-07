The semiconductor shortage is continuing to rage worldwide. Since nearly everything in our tech-saturated lives makes use of chips, we are at the will of manufacturers. New cars, new computers, even new appliances are being slowed in terms of production as manufacturers struggle to maintain a steady supply of chips. As companies continue to catch up to the rabid demand for chips, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is one of the few companies to benefit from the frenzy. And with its new earnings report flexing a return to pre-pandemic fiscal normalcy, AEHR stock is up big.