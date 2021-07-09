Cancel
Bristol County, RI

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * As of 1045 am, bands of moderate to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa were crossing through the Watch area. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through early afternoon, then gradually move northeast of the area later today. Event total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected across much of the Watch area, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. * There is a threat for significant urban and poor drainage flash flooding, as well as flash flooding of small streams. A few larger tributary rivers may go into minor flood.

