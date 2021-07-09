Cancel
Plymouth, MN

Man killed in highway shooting was youth baseball coach

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man who was killed in a suspected road rage shooting while driving his teenage son home from a baseball game in Plymouth is being remembered as a great father who was well liked by everyone.

Jay Harrison Boughton, 56, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say a gunman in an SUV shot Boughton Tuesday night after an apparent traffic altercation on Highway 169. The shooter remains at large.

The victim’s friend, Tim Browne, says Boughton was a coach in the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association.

“He was just a great dad and would do anything for the kids in the community to see them succeed at sports and other activities,” Browne told the Star Tribune. “His presence in their lives and constant words of encouragement meant the world to the kids.”

Matt Welters, vice president of the baseball association, described Boughton as “one the nicest guys and so well-liked by everyone. He was so giving of his time to help all of his players.”

His loss is “absolutely crushing,” Welters said.

According to Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden, that after Boughton was shot, his vehicle veered off the highway, into a ditch, through a fence and some trees before it came to rest in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Browne says Boughton’s 15-year-old son gave him CPR before paramedics arrived. Boughton died later at North Memorial Health Hospital.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

