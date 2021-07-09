Cancel
Franklin County, MA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT and Tolland CT. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * As of 1045 am, bands of moderate to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa were crossing through the Watch area. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue until early this afternoon, then diminish as Elsa tracks to the northeast. Event total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected across much of the Watch area, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. * There is a threat for significant urban and poor drainage flash flooding, as well as flash flooding of small streams. A few larger tributary rivers may go into minor flood.

alerts.weather.gov

