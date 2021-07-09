Cancel
Saints GM says team 'definitely high' on Taysom Hill as quarterback battle approaches

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Brees opted to hang up the cleats this offseason after an illustrious career, which leaves a pretty big hole for the New Orleans Saints to fill under center. Thankfully, they have two viable replacements to consider on roster in Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. The former has worked in more of a Swiss Army knife role as opposed to a traditional quarterback, but that could change in 2021.

Drew Brees
