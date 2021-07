Henderson, Nevada, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is pleased to provide the following Corporate Update:. Since his appointment in January, new CEO/President Paul Bakajin has been taking proactive steps in turning the company around. The Company has now paid our fees to OTC Markets Group and has been in contact with them, working toward getting current with our financials and disclosures reports on the OTC Markets Groups website.