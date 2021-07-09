Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj Join New CBS Series ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Airing on the CBS television network, the 40th season of Survivor, aka “Winners at War”, is hosted, as always, by Jeff Probst. In this edition, 20 legendary winners of the game return to compete against each other. Featuring new twists and turns, the 20th-anniversary edition unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades. The winner will be awarded $2 million, the largest prize in reality show history. The returning champions are Adam Klein (28), Amber Mariano (40), Ben Driebergen (36), Danni Boatwright (43), Denise Stapley (48), Ethan Zohn (45), Jeremy Collins (41), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36), Michele Fitzgerald (29), Natalie Anderson (33), Nick Wilson (28), Parvati Shallow (36), Rob Mariano (43), Sandra Diaz-Twine (44), Sarah Lacina (34), Sophie Georgina Clarke (29), Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45), Tyson Apostol (39), Wendell Holland (35), and Yul Kwon (44).
