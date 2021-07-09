Cancel
Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj Join New CBS Series ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Corydon Times-Republican
 9 days ago

Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj Join New CBS Series ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’. The new stars join the previously announced Vanessa Lachey for the Aloha State-set show.

