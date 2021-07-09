Better or worse? Kyle Rudolph’s reliability makes Giants better at tight end
The New York Giants were well acquainted with heavier personnel packages that featured two to three tight ends during the 2020 season. Tight ends have always been a big part of Jason Garrett’s offensive philosophy. The meagerness of the Giants wide receiver position in 2020 only exacerbated Garrett’s proclivity to utilize these 12 (one running back two tight ends) and 13 (one running back, three tight ends) personnel packages. Adding Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and possibly John Ross may be able to help Garrett diversify his personnel groupings.www.bigblueview.com
