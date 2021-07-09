Cancel
NFL

Better or worse? Kyle Rudolph's reliability makes Giants better at tight end

By Nick Falato
Big Blue View
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants were well acquainted with heavier personnel packages that featured two to three tight ends during the 2020 season. Tight ends have always been a big part of Jason Garrett’s offensive philosophy. The meagerness of the Giants wide receiver position in 2020 only exacerbated Garrett’s proclivity to utilize these 12 (one running back two tight ends) and 13 (one running back, three tight ends) personnel packages. Adding Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and possibly John Ross may be able to help Garrett diversify his personnel groupings.

Kadarius Toney
#American Football#The New York Giants#Sharp Statistics#The Cleveland Browns#Wide Receiver Group#The Denver Broncos#Elijhaa Penny
Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLchatsports.com

B/R: NY Giants can afford to lose Evan Engram

Aside from New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones having to have a breakout season in 2021, tight end Evan Engram also needs to step up and prove that he was worthy of being taken in the first round a few years ago. If Engram doesn’t play up to expectations then...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants: Ranking the top-10 tight ends of all-time

Toughness, grit and reliability – the greatest of the NY Giants’ tight-ends have possessed these traits. Those traits from NY Giants tight ends have helped win NFL Championship, Super Bowls, and pound division rivals into the ground. They weren’t always making the big play, but they made the plays when it mattered.
NFLNew York Post

It’s Saquon Barkley or bust for the Giants at running back

Leading into the July 27 opening of Giants training camp, The Post will analyze 11 position groups based on personnel, strengths, weaknesses and key depth chart battles. Today’s look-in: Running backs. Overview. It all begins, and perhaps ends, with the health and return to form of Saquon Barkley. The Giants...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: How Saquon Barkley is going to make Daniel Jones better in 2021

When the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley 2nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft, they expected him to be far more than just a running back. They anticipated him being a bonafide superstar, running the ball with prowess while also offering receiving skills out of the backfield. Let alone is qualities as a leader.
NFLBig Blue View

2021 Giants roster rankings: Nos. 80-71

We are counting down the New York Giants 2021 training camp roster rankings, and our second group of 10 includes a few interesting names. Cornerback Sam Beal is No. 77. When the Giants took him in the 2018 Supplemental Draft they likely figured he would be a key component of their secondary by now. Instead, he probably doesn’t make the team. Offensive tackle Jackson Barton spent last season on the active roster, but never played. Jarren Williams surprised as an undrafted free agent out of UAlbany. Kelvin Benjamin is attempting a comeback. I’m not really sure if the Giants see him as a pass-catching tight end or a wide receiver. Nor am I sure there is a place for him on the roster.
NFLNew York Post

Giants are at Evan Engram crossroad despite new tight end weapon

Leading into the July 27 opening of Giants training camp, The Post will analyze 11 position groups based on personnel, strengths, weaknesses and key depth chart battles. Today’s look-in: Tight ends. Overview. Show us an offense without a dangerous receiving threat at tight end and we’ll be looking at an...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: Edge Elerson Smith

As we have continued rolling through our player-by-player profiles of the New York Giants 90-man roster, we recently what fair expectations would be for rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, selected in Round 2 of the NFL Draft. Let’s ask the same question about Elerson Smith, another promising edge rusher the...
NFLBig Blue View

Better or worse? Giants need improvement at OT from Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart

The Titanic meme of an elder Rose Dawson declaring the length of time since that fateful day parades through my mind when I envision the last time the New York Giants had two reliable offensive tackles. The days of Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart seem to count tenfold, and the franchise hasn’t stabilized the position quite yet.
NFLBig Blue View

Evan Engram named eighth-best tight end by ESPN

Though New York Giants fans may have mixed feelings about Evan Engram, NFL insiders still have a high opinion of him. Engram was named the league’s eighth-best tight end by a group of players, coaches and executives in rankings released today by ESPN. Here’s what two scouts had to say...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 7/13: Darius Slayton, worst offseason move, more

Top underrated NFC players on verge of big paydays: Cardinals’ Chase Edmonds among breakout candidates - CBS Sports. Darius Slayton is one of four wide receivers on the list. The G-Men may have paid Kenny Golladay and drafted Kadarius Toney because they don’t believe Slayton alone — or in tandem...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - TE Kyle Rudolph

One of the most frustrating things about Giants tight end Evan Engram is that year after year, coaching staffs seemed to think he was much more capable of being something he wasn't. That something is the "Y" tight end, a guy who can function in-line or who can operate in...
NFLBig Blue View

Better or worse? Giants go all-in to improve wide receiver group

The New York Giants made it a priority heading into the 2021 offseason to add talent at wide receiver. New York ranked 31st in explosive plays, total yards, and points scored through the 2020 season, much of which was quarterbacked by Daniel Jones. It was Jones’ first year in Jason Garrett’s system in an unusual offseason marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The priority was simple - add talent to maximize your 2019 sixth-overall selection.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: OL Chad Slade

You are forgiven if you did not remember, or didn’t know in the first place, that Chad Slade was still a member of the New York Giants. An offensive lineman, Slade has been a part of the Giants for two seasons. What does he have to show for it? Three...
NFLchatsports.com

NFC coach states obvious regarding Evan Engram

With all of the hate that people have for New York Giants’ tight end Evan Engram due to the fact that he hasn’t lived up to being a first round pick, people don’t realize that a big part of it could be the offense that he’s in. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
NFLBig Blue View

Better or worse? Will the Giants improve at center, guard?

The New York Giants are fully aware that their main priority, other than winning football games, is to ensure that 2019 sixth-overall pick Daniel Jones is given the chance to succeed in New York. Jones has flashed in his two seasons, but the 2020 offense was still stagnant for too long.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: TE Kyle Rudolph may be just what Giants need

The free-agent signing of veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph was not the most glamorous or expensive of the offseason for the New York Giants. It might, though, be one that pays big dividends. Let’s take a closer look at Rudolph as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster...

