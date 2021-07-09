Cancel
Tampa, FL

Tampa Crossroads Awarded VA Grant To Continue To Help Veteran Families At Risk Of Homelessness

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfLSk_0as65RVr00

TAMPA, FL. – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $418 million in grants to more than 260 nonprofit organizations nationwide in June, and Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit organization serving the Tampa Bay community since 1977, is one of the lucky recipients.

The grant funding supports Tampa Crossroads’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, which assists low-income Veterans and their families as part of the nonprofit’s Veterans Assistance Center.

Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, said, “We are thrilled that our SSVF contract was renewed for the 10th year.

This funding is critical to our Veterans Assistance Center, as we work to rapidly re-house Veteran families who are experiencing homelessness and to give Veteran households at risk of facing homelessness access to the resources they need to prevent homelessness.”

Through the Veterans Assistance Center, Tampa Crossroads provides Veterans with a continuum of specialized housing services, case management, and connections to VA and mainstream benefits, which can include health care, financial planning, childcare, legal and fiduciary payee assistance, transportation, and housing counseling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQUlQ_0as65RVr00

The VA grant funding will support SSVF services from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

Other Tampa Crossroads’ programs include the Behavioral Wellness Center, known as “BeWell,” which offers outpatient behavioral wellness treatment, SMART Recovery meetings, and on-site drug testing; the Career Center with employment services for adults with disabilities; Rose Manor, a residential behavioral wellness treatment center for women; Rapid Rehousing, a program which rapidly-rehouses individuals experiencing homelessness within Hillsborough County; and Eco Oaks, an energy-efficient affordable housing complex in the Tampa area.

