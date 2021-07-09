Last Call: Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards Deadline for Submissions Is Tomorrow

Cancel
Nominations for the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program will close tomorrow on Saturday, July 10. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that the entry deadline for Light Reading's Leading Lights awards program is Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

