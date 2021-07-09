Cancel
Obituaries

Cover picture for the articleJoseph J. Dworak Jr. (89) a resident of Town of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 6th 2021, surrounded by love of those near and far. Joe was born in June 1932 on the home farm in the Town of Kossuth, son of the late Joseph and Caroline (Zeman) Dworak Sr. Joseph attended Brockville Grade School and Mishicot High School. On January 18,1955, Joe enlisted in the United States Army and served until he was honorably discharged on January 17, 1957. He felt honored to serve his country. He married Lavinia Clarke of Slough, England at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Manitowoc, WI on March 15, 1958. The couple lived and farmed in the Francis Creek area for the past 60 years. Joe’s passion for farming started as a young boy and continued throughout his life. Joe served as County Board Supervisor for the town of Kossuth and as a former member of both the Farm Bureau and Lake to Lake Dairy Cooperative. In his later years he enjoyed assisting at Edgewood Game Farms and harvesting logs from his woods.

