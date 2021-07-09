Cancel
Carly Pearce Surprises Fan Who Found Healing Through Her Music

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 10 days ago
Carly Pearce surprised a fan who said she found comfort in her music during a difficult time. Fan Abby Skluzacek said she found comfort in Pearce's music- specifically the song "Woman Down"- after she suffered a stroke a little more than a year ago. The song "Woman Down" was included...

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

