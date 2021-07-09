Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Roosevelt Blvd at 49th Street N Closing Nightly In St. Pete

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Travel lanes along northbound Roosevelt Boulevard (SR 686) between Terminal Boulevard and 49th Street are closing nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday (July 11 and 12), weather permitting.

During these closures, motorists needing access to either the Bayside Bridge (CR 611) or southbound 49th Street North will make a U-turn at Terminal Boulevard, continue south on Roosevelt Boulevard, west on Ulmerton Road, and north onto 49th Street North.

In addition, access from northbound 49th Street North onto westbound Roosevelt Boulevard will not be permissible. These motorists are to detour around the work zone using Roosevelt Boulevard, Ulmerton Road, and 58th Street North.

Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through this area. Access to emergency vehicles, local businesses (St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport), and residential properties to be maintained. Motorists should expect delays and congestion during these detours.

These temporary closures are necessary for crews to perform overhead bridge work associated with the Gateway Expressway project.

