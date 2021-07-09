The Idle American: Seniors to the rescue!...

(The Center Square) – Iowa restaurants received 850 Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants for a state total of $122.1 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa recipients included 318 rural and 532 urban businesses, 421 women-owned businesses, 161 socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, and 81 veteran’s businesses. JRS Management Inc ($7.2 million), Holiday Inn/Fleur de Lis Motor Inns Inc. ($3.1 million), Campbell's Concessions Corporation ($1.4 million), Iowa Golden Group LLC (Golden Corral) ($1.3 million), and MMG Davenport LLC (Golden Corral) ($1.2 million) received the highest amounts among Iowa businesses. Sixty-two businesses received amounts that were less than $10,000, for a total of $385,109.68.
