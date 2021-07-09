Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dua Lipa hints at new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke

By Will Richards
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa has hinted that she’s set to release a new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke next week. The Brooklyn drill star – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
John Cena
Person
Quavo
Person
Pop Smoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Pop#Brooklyn#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.
MusicBillboard

Dua Lipa Shares a 'Peek' Into Her Week, Including Reunion With Blackpink's Jennie

Dua Lipa offered a "peek into the week" of her life with a carousel of pictures, and the Blinks peeped one of their favorites: Jennie of BLACKPINK. The Future Nostalgia pop star seemed to have a splendid Fourth of July weekend, chilling with her pup Dexter and boyfriend Anwar Hadid and taking selfies in front of any reflective surface, from a mirror to a car window. But her two pastimes combined when she snapped a selfie with Jennie.
MoviesNYLON

Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Spy Thriller 'Argylle'

The Grammy winner is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, the new spy thriller from director Mathew Vaughn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dua Lipa joins a star-studded cast, working alongside Catherine O’Hara, Henry Cavill, Samuel L.Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bryan Cranston. The film is...
MusicPosted by
rolling out

R&B songstress Mya debuts alter ego on rap single (video)

Mya has wooed us with her smooth R&B vocals for more than 20 years, but now the “Best of Me” singer has decided to spit a few bars and add rapper to her repertoire. Switching her alias to Mya Lan$ky when she rocks the mic, Mya just released her new video, “Worth It,” as she merges her poetry over beats.
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Doja Cat blasts off with her new album, 'Planet Her'

Singer and rapper Doja Cat has come a long way since her days as a cow, infiltrating pop radio with her silky retro-futuristic bangers and becoming a mainstay of summer festivals and YouTube. Today, she joins Tyler, The Creator and onetime collaborator Meagan Thee Stallion for a bid of summer domination with the release of her third studio album, Planet Her.
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...
MusicNME

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shooting music video together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted shooting a new music video in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer. Appearing together...
InternetNME

Megan Thee Stallion explains frequent Twitter absences

Megan Thee Stallion has explained why she sometimes spends lengthy periods away from Twitter. The rapper told fans on Tuesday (July 6) that she purposely takes breaks because people “believe they own lie [sic]”, suggesting that she does so for her own wellbeing. One fan joked on the social platform...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Migos, Cardi B Take BET Awards Stage for Fiery Performance of ‘Straightenin,’ ‘Type Shit’

Migos enlisted Cardi B for a blazing set at the 2021 BET Awards that featured two songs from the rap trio’s new album, Culture III, “Straightenin” and “Type Shit.”. Migos first took the smokey stage in gas masks, and as they lifted them off, a big fire erupted behind them. The trio launched into their recent single “Straightenin,” and even busted out some synchronized dancing during the chorus. Migos then moved into “Type Shit,” with Cardi B emerging from a giant diamond onstage. In the process of her grand entrance, Cardi revealed that she was pregnant with her and Offset’s second child together, showing off her belly through a mesh insert in her outfit.
New York City, NYBillboard

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Had Love on the Brain While Filming a Music Video: See the Pics

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were all smiles and cuddles while filming a music video in New York City over the July 10-11 weekend for an upcoming project. The two were spotted holding hands and hugging on the street, with the singer cloaked in a brown leather coat over a snakeskin corset and brown wide-legged pants with a satin yellow hair wrap, and the A$AP Mob member wearing a quilted black bomber jacket and pants set with a multicolored AWGE cap. In other shots, the two are seen sitting on a fire escape, with Ri in a fuzzy orange and pink coat with neon green heels that matched Rocky's fuzzy lumberjack hat (that his best friend and "Lumberjack" rapper Tyler, the Creator would certainly appreciate), white tank, jeans and Timbalands.
WorldNME

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Olivia Rodrigo allegedly spotted together, sparking collaboration rumours

Rosé of BLACKPINK has allegedly been photographed with singer Olivia Rodrigo, sparking rumours among fans of a potential collaboration. The Korean-Australian K-pop idol was supposedly spotted having dinner with the ‘Good 4 U’ singer during her recent visit to Los Angeles with fellow member Jennie. Director Petra Collins and stylist Devon Carlson were also seen with the two pop stars.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Saweetie Cops New Rolls-Royce Following Quavo's Bentley Bombshell

Rumors Migos rapper Quavo had Saweetie’s birthday Bentley repossessed after their breakup started circulating in March but was only just confirmed with the release of Migos’ Culture III album. “Havin’ my way, now this shit like a business,” Quavo raps on “Having Our Way” featuring Drake. “Load up the bases,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Normani Samples An Aaliyah Classic On New Cardi B Collaboration 'Wild Side'

Normani's anticipated return to the scene saw her recruit Cardi B for a sultry collaboration called "Wild Side." On Friday (July 15), the pop star, 25, dropped the new team-up, alongside a steamy music video. The brooding track, which samples Aaliyah's 1996 classic, "One in a Million," hears the two heat up the bedroom with an enticing ode to their, well, wild sides. "We can't just keep talkin' about it/ We think too often about it/ We can't just be cautious about it/ I wanna get wild/ Take me for a ride, boy/ Show me your wild side, boy/ Know it's been a while, boy I wanna get wild," Normani croons during the hook. As for Bardi, the rapper pops in with a verse towards the end of the track, delivering bars that appropriately match her bold personality. "Look, dímelo, turn me 'round/ Treat me like a watch, bust me down/ On the kitchen floor, right on that towel/ It's my d*ck and I want it now, aw,” she spits on the opening bars.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Dua Lipa is the New Face of Versace

Wait, Dua Lipa hasn't been a Versace girl this entire time? Though the luxury house made it official for their Fall/Winter 2021 campaign, a close alignment with Dua Lipa has existed even before her 2019 Met Gala look. Good luck finding an award show dress on the singer that was not a Versace design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy