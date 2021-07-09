Online Auction Closes Tonight at 9pm!

Local rotary clubs and credit unions are banding together to sponsor the 32nd Great Drake Park Duck Race. Like last year, this year’s race will be held virtually but organizers are hoping to return to the in-person event next year. Kyle Frick with Mid-Oregon Credit union – one of the sponsors – says proceeds from the tickets sold this year will benefit the Children’s Foundation, J Bar J Youth Services, KIDS Center, and Mountain Star. This year’s virtual race will take place on Sunday, September 12th. The grand prize is $5,000 cash and more than a dozen other prizes valued at over $13,500 will be raffled off. There will also be weekly drawings until the week of the race for $100 gift cards to local restaurants. To buy tickets, go to “the duck race dot com”.