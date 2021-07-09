Cancel
Online Auction Closes Tonight at 9pm!

theweektoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lloyd Center for the Environment’s Clambake XXXVI Silent Auction ends tonight, Friday, July 9 at 9pm!. Bid! We have over 100 auction items available for bidding, ranging from Cape Air tickets, to art, jewelry, beach and boating totes, home goods and a plethora of gift certificates. View all our silent auction items and please thank the generous donors.

wareham.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

