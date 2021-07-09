Cancel
Orlando, FL

AdventHealth reports findings of Delta, Gamma and other variants of concern in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

By Submit Local News Here
orlandomedicalnews.com
 9 days ago

Doctors say vaccines will not only protect the community, but help reduce more mutations of the virus. ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2021 – The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across AdventHelath’s hospitals in Central Florida jumped by about 100 during the past two weeks to about 310 as the hospital system is finding more cases of Delta, Gamma and other variants of the virus.

www.orlandomedicalnews.com

