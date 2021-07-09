AdventHealth reports findings of Delta, Gamma and other variants of concern in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Less than half of the population of Florida is fully vaccinated even while the Covid vaccine is widely available. For the nearly 20% of residents over the age of 65, this could be concerning as they return to normal daily life and more public activities, including visiting healthcare providers. Missed screenings and checkups during the past year has led to an increase in more advanced diagnoses. Yet some people are still not comfortable reengaging with the healthcare system. That is a challenge providers must solve.