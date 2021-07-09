Cancel
Maine State

Man fatally shot by police in northern Maine identified

The Associated Press
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by police during a standoff in northern Maine.

An Aroostook County sheriff’s deputy shot Shannon Wilcox, 53, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office told the Bangor Daily News. Police said the standoff took place at midday on Thursday after they were called to a location in Presque Isle where Wilcox was reported shooting a gun.

Police said they saw Wilcox firing into the air and the ground. He refused to give up the gun or speak to law enforcement, police said. Negotiations with Wilcox went on for more than 50 minutes, police said.

Police said Wilcox was fatally shot after allegedly threatening police with the gun. The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the case.

