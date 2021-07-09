Cancel
Taskmaster is Ready to Take on Black Widow With Good Smile Company

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is finally hitting theaters today, giving fans the newest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This movie has been delayed for over a year, so it will be nice to finally see Natasha Romanoff on the big screen in her first solo film. We do know some iconic Marvel Comics character will be making their on-screen debut like Red Guardian and Taskmaster. Both of these figures are pretty popular in the comics, so it will be amazing to see their personalities form within Black Widow. Good Smile Company is also preparing for the film launch as they reveal their newest Marvel Nendoroid figure with Taskmaster. This mysterious mercenary can adapt to any fight and can learn any move set he watches, making him the ultimate killing machine.

