Taskmaster is Ready to Take on Black Widow With Good Smile Company

Black Widow has finally hit theaters, giving Marvel fans the latest addition to the MCU and Natasha her first solo story. This film has been long overdue, and Hot Toys is here to celebrate as they reveal their newest 1:6 scale figure. Natasha Romanoff is back as Hot Toys captures her beautifully straight from her new film. The figure features amazing head sculpts capturing the likeness and beauty of Scarlett Johansson. Black Widow will feature a new hair sculpt, black costume, as well as her new articulated batons with 3 swappable tips for maximum action. Natasha will also carry her trust pistols that will be the perfect weapon to use against the Hot Toys Taskmaster figure. The Marvel Studios Black Widow Natasha Romanoff figure is priced at $260 and set to release between October – December 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and be sure to check out some of the other recent figures reveals with Iron Man Mark I, Spider-Man, and Iron Strange.