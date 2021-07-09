Woman shot, set on fire on Indianapolis west side

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman shot and set on fire Friday morning in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from both a gunshot wound and burns. Medics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition following the incident that occurred just after 5 a.m.

The woman has not been identified and police have not provided information about a possible suspect.

The events leading up to the incident were unclear.