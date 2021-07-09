Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God’s love doesn’t include a threat of punishment

Argus Press
 9 days ago

In response to the recent letter by Gary Kiger, while I believe you are a sincere Christian, I find your view of salvation a terrible picture of the true motivation for serving God. The Bible calls the forgiveness of the cross the Gospel or good news. What in your letter...

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Romans Chapter 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

God’s great love challenges us

One message that Christian Scriptures make clear is that although we are fallen and undeserving creatures, our God loves us. Jesus clearly states that “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (Jn. 3:16).
Religiongoodmenproject.com

Does God Hate Gay People?

Would you be able to see the signs needed to completely change your life, your job, your location?. At the top of his game financially and career-wise, 27-year-old, Timothy Dole*, took an impromptu trip to the second poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and when he came home decided to sell his rental properties, his car, quit his lucrative job, and move to Nicaragua.
Religionsportswar.com

God loves the 757!

What is the meteorological phenomena that requires ALL landfalling tropical -- Stork 07/06/2021 3:23PM. I’ve got my ass covered if it gets ugly on the NC coast. The new owners of -- DonHo-kieHi 07/06/2021 6:58PM. I am by no means him. But I can spot sin even from here. --...
Religiontms.edu

The Kind of Cynic God Loves

There is a cynic that God loves. He is a pessimist about new trends, new ideas, and new paradigms of culture, philosophy, and theology. Let’s get to know him a little, see how he lives day-to-day. First, we’ll spend time in the man’s study, because that is where God formed...
ReligionKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

God’s work does not have a retirement age

Remember the country song, “I ain’t as good as I once was…” from Toby Keith?. I love talking with folks more seasoned in life than I. I love hearing all they have accomplished and how they’re living life at this chapter in their story and how much harder they worked than most folks these days, and how they’re glad those days are behind them because they don’t feel they’re as good as they once were.
ReligionKentucky Standard

Billy Holland: How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest... You know just how far the east is from the west... from one scarred hand to the other.”
Religionelizabethton.com

Why does God comfort those who mourn?

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). “If you cry, it will get better” is the meaning of this second Beatitude, says Brittany, 6. Brittany, if you cry for the right reasons, you will indeed get better because God will comfort you. “This verse means...
Religionelizabethton.com

The Bible gives the answers, though many find its truth unacceptable

Dear Rev. Graham: Does the Bible really reflect what’s going on in the world? My friends say that talk about an antichrist is a lie designed by religious people to make others think they won’t go to Heaven unless they believe in God. — B.W. Dear B.W.: The Bible says...
Religionicr.org

How Does God Hear?

“Hearken therefore unto the supplications of thy servant, and of thy people Israel, which they shall make toward this place: hear thou from thy dwelling place, even from heaven; and when thou hearest, forgive.” (2 Chronicles 6:21) No less than eight times in Solomon’s prayer of dedication for the temple...
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: God's love is available to everyone

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love. In this, the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins” (1 John 4:7-10).
Religionpraisebaltimore.com

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – God Wants to Give you Wisdom

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 1:5-6 5 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about acting Seeking god for wisdom in the tough times. Instead of making rash decisions activate you faith and seek God for wisdom! However, without faith there’s nothing to keep you anchored. Check out what he said:
ReligionArgus Press

Christ offers salvation to all

A recent writer express his opinion on Hell. He cited certain Bible verses, followed by “Notice there is no mention of punishment in hell fire in these verses.”. Hell is referred to 162 times in the New Testament, including more than 70 times by Jesus. Luke 16 quotes Jesus, in which he speaks of Lazarus, Abraham, the flame and Hell, just to mention one reference to Hell.
Religiongadsdenmessenger.com

From God’s Word – Where do you stand?

My pastor started a three-week sermon series this past Sunday based on Matthew 4:19 (NIV version), which says, “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men.”. This Fishers of Men series is all about us learning how to share Christ with other people. I must be honest in saying that normally I would not be very excited about spending three weeks learning how to be “fishers of men.” At this stage in my life, however, the desire and urgency I am feeling to share Christ with others while becoming bolder about my faith is stronger than ever before.
Religionroblawnews.com

Receiving God’s love can be difficult

Q: Dear Pastor, I have a hard time feeling God’s love. What’s wrong with me? A: There’s nothing wron... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Relationship AdviceHuffingtonPost

How To Love Someone Who Doesn't Love Themselves

In the canon of popular relationship advice, “love yourself or no one else can love you” gets dispensed so often, it’s reached the point of cliché. It’s the “something to remember” that Madonna’s former lover passes on to her in “Something to Remember.”. It’s RuPaul’s catchphrase on “Drag Race.”. It’s...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

God doesn't take away pain, he helps us by sharing it

When you boil it all down, human demands of God are really pretty simple — we just want the pain to go away. We want the hurt to stop. We want the suffering to end. We tend to believe that it is God’s job to take care of this, to make our lives as easy and comfortable as possible. Life is supposed to be good and all of that bad stuff does not belong.
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Pastor's Corner: 'No weapon formed against me will prosper'

On Sunday, July 4th, 2021, I preached a sermon "No Weapon Formed Against Me Will Prosper." Here are some of my notes from that sermon: The devil's weapons appear to achieve their mission of destruction all the time. So what do we make of God's promise in Isaiah 54:17 that no weapon formed against us will prosper? Has God forgotten or reconsidered His promise? Absolutely not! To realize God's promise in our lives, we need to know what the ultimate mission of the devil's attacks is and know how to stand on what God already did to abort the devil's mission. What is the ultimate mission of an attack from the devil? Please understand that an attack from the devil is a means, not an end. In Job 1:1, we are introduced to a faithful man named Job. In Job 1:8-11, the devil contended that if God's blessing and protection were taken away, Job would reconsider God's goodness and curse Him to His face. The devil was using these attacks as a means to question God's goodness.
truthforlife.org

The Glory of God

The Lord our God has shown us his glory. God’s great design in all His works is the manifestation of His own glory. Any aim less than this would be unworthy of Himself. But how shall the glory of God be manifested to such fallen creatures as we are? Man’s eye is not single in its focus; he always has a side glance toward his own honor, has too high an estimate of his own powers, and so is not qualified to behold the glory of the Lord. It is clear, then, that self must stand out of the way, that there may be room for God to be exalted. And this is the reason why He often brings His people into straits and difficulties, that, being made conscious of their own folly and weakness, they may be fitted to behold the majesty of God when He comes to work their deliverance. He whose life is one even and smooth path will see but little of the glory of the Lord, for he has few occasions of self-emptying and hence but little fitness for being filled with the revelation of God. They who navigate little streams and shallow creeks know but little of the God of tempests; but they who are “doing business on the great waters”1 see “his wondrous works in the deep.”2 Among the huge waves of bereavement, poverty, temptation, and reproach, we learn the power of Jehovah, because we feel the littleness of man.
ReligionNorfolk Daily News

Apology given — Jacob Rakowsky

MADISON — To my family, friends and community. I owe a debt of gratitude and an outstanding apology to all of you. My behavior over the past two years has been unbecoming of the young gentleman I am meant to be. My drinking and arrogant actions were far from Christ like. I apologize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy