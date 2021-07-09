Cancel
Newfane, NY

Barker woman charged under Leandra’s Law after Newfane traffic stop

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 9 days ago
Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Barker woman charged under Leandra’s Law after Newfane traffic stop

A woman stopped by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies in Newfane late Thursday night was charged with a felony Leandra’s Law violation.

Deputies said they saw a vehicle commit several traffic infractions on Lockport-Olcott Road about 11:50 p.m. and stopped Angela C. Wilson, 49, of Barker. Deputies said had a 12-year-old child in the car and appeared intoxicated.

The deputy's observations and field sobriety testing determined that Wilson was intoxicated. She refused further testing and she was charged. The child was turned over to a relative.

Wilson was charged with a Leandra’s Law DWI violation, DWI, endangering the welfare of a child and other vehicle and traffic offenses. She was held at the Niagara County Jail to await arraignment.

