“After 5 amazing years of service, the time has finally come for us to say goodbye to our beloved Truxton Circle Neighborhood. When we shut the lights and lock the doors on Sunday night, that will mark the end of this chapter in the ANXO story. Sooo, what does this all mean? We need each and every one of you, that have become family to us, to come in for one (or more) last hurrah(s)! Help us celebrate our 5 year anniversary and make some final memories in this amazing space.