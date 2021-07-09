Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 9

wxxinews.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst hour: Discussing the state of food trucks in 2021. Second hour: What you need to know about the LDD moth infestation. While many small businesses faced challenges and closure throughout the pandemic, at least one sector of the food industry grew: food trucks. Trucks across the country embraced technology and their own mobility to meet customers on apps, in parking lots, or to deliver food directly to them. This hour, we talk with local food truck owners about how they navigated the pandemic, and we discuss the state of the food truck industry in 2021. Our guests:

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Truck#Food Industry#Finger Lakes#Ldd#Dean Lane#Dec#Monroe County Gary Raffel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
Related
Tennessee Statelocalmemphis.com

Tennessee sales tax holiday on food coming up July 30-August 5

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee will launch a week-long sales tax holiday on food, both at grocery stores and at restaurants, later this month. Food and ingredients you buy at the grocery store will be tax-free, basically almost anything a person can eat. It does not include alcohol, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.
Golfalbionnewsonline.com

Bash in the Burg coming up July 24

The Petersburg Bash in the Burg is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Main Street. The Hole-In-One Contest at the Petersburg Golf Course starts at 1 p.m. Participants have a chance to win $10,000 with a Hole-In-One. Cornhole Tournament registration begins at 2 p.m....
San Diego County, CARedlands Daily Facts

Here are 5 outrageous foods coming to the OC Fair starting Friday, July 16

Sometimes it’s an oddball mashup that catches our eye, sometimes it’s a homey or exotic dish that seems totally out of place on the midway. Occasionally, it’s a creation that takes familiar flavors over the top. Either way we always love to make note of the most outrageous dishes served at the OC Fair which opens Friday, July 16. Some, like the deep-fried Oreos, are now classics. So it will be fun to see if any survive beyond this year.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Teton County Fair coming up July 24, registration now open

Is it time to start thinking about the 2021 Teton County Fair yet? You bet it is. This year’s fair runs July 24 to Aug. 1, and just like in the days of yore — aka pre-pandemic times — there will be 4-H livestock showings and project displays, equestrian competitions, clowns and carnivals, plenty to eat and drink, and the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall (entries are being accepted now; get ’em in by July 23). That’s just the daytime fare. Nighttime events will include, as always, a rodeo, pig wrestling, Figure 8 races and a kickoff concert.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Fourth Friday – July

Friday, July 24, 2021 6:00 pm – 9 :00 pm Event by Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama Group · Fourth Fridays on Noble Main Street Anniston Duration: 3 hr Public Event Grab your favorite Hawaiian shirt or grass skirt and join us Friday, July 23rd for Fourth Friday in Historic Downtown Anniston from 6pm till 9pm for […]
Franklin County, OHColumbus Dispatch

Coming up: Gardening and outdoor events the week of July 18

Grab some irises to plant, or learn about bees, master gardening and sustainable living. • Interested in becoming a master gardener volunteer? Attend a free meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Franklin County office of OSU Extension, 2548 Carmack Road. Registration is not required, and free parking is available. For more information, call 614-866-6906 or visit franklin.osu.edu/events.
Weatherjcprd.com

Here's a sampling of programs JCPRD has coming up for the week of July 25-31

Notes: For more information or to register online for the programs listed here, visit JCPRD.com/Register and complete a search for any of the activity numbers listed below. To register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. For all in-person programs, physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged. Here's a sampling...
Festivalvineyardgazette.com

Coming Up

The Fourth of July weather was exactly what I like. However, I do feel for the vacationers and would-be barbequers. Traffic was terrible and at times downright laughable. Staying home with board games may have been a better alternative. I have three mother turkeys caring for four babies in my...
Altamont, NYTimes Union

Charity, and other events, coming up in July and August

SARATOGA SPRINGS -- “The White Party with a Splash of Color,” a fundraiser for Saratoga Bridges, will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Saratoga National Golf Club, 458 Union Ave. The event will include complimentary cocktails, food, silent and live auctions, a photo booth, music and...
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

Coming Up: More July Events In The Southern Berkshires

As more opportunities arise to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities here in the Southern Berkshires, may we suggest a trip to "Marvelous Monterey" Massachusetts as you can spend some quality time at The Bidwell House Museum located at 100 Art School Road, just off route 23 just minutes away from Great Barrington.
Manton, MICadillac News

Manton Truck Show coming up this Friday, Saturday

MANTON — The big rigs will be rolling into Manton starting this Friday for the two-day Manton Truck Show, which returns this year after being cancelled in 2020. Originally held in Buckley, the truck show moved to Manton several years ago and has been a popular event since that time, drawing dozens of elaborately decorated trucks and hundreds of spectators to the area.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Another Cruise Night Coming Up in Hannibal on Saturday, July 17

If you're in the mood for an old-school cruise, you've got another chance to get your preferred vehicle out of the garage in Hannibal on Saturday, July 17. Thanks to Gina Branham for alerting me to this momentous event in my hometown. It's 2021 Throwback Cruise #2 as shared on their event Facebook page. Here are the details they shared on that page about what this is all about:
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
The Waynedale News

MAMAJO TUNNEL COMPLETE, CONNECTIONS COMING SOON

Pounding through nearly five miles of bedrock over three years, MamaJo, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) called it a day, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Mayor Tom Henry joined dozens of neighborhood leaders, tunnel and utility workers, and City Council members to celebrate the deep rock tunnel milestone. “I’m encouraged and...
Leelanau County, MIleelanau.com

Vine & Dine: Leelanau Wineries Setting the Table

Emily Tyra has a nice feature in the Leelanau Ticker about how Leelanau’s wineries are raising their dining game:. The trend of bringing creative, satisfying food experiences to their tasting rooms and properties is going way beyond the basic charcuterie board, ranging from ramped-up local finger foods, to on-site food trucks, to multi-course meals prepared by serious chefs.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WBIR

Tennessee sales tax holiday on food coming up July 30-August 5

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee will launch a week-long sales tax holiday on food, both at grocery stores and at restaurants, later this month. Food and ingredients you buy at the grocery store will be tax-free, basically almost anything a person can eat. It does not include alcohol, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 7

First hour: Understanding Rochester Community Power. Residents of the City of Rochester could get their electricity entirely from renewable energy sources beginning September 1. The option comes with the launch of Rochester Community Power, a local community choice aggregation program. Unless residents opt out, their electricity will be from 100% renewable sources, provided at fixed rates. Local climate activists and city officials have been working with Joule Community Power to establish the program. This hour, we discuss what community choice aggregation is, what it means for customers, and the impact it could have on climate action. Our guests:
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

NETBIO Sale Coming Up on Friday, July 16

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) will hold its next pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale on Friday, July 16. Over 4,000 head of cattle that have been weaned and raised through the NETBIO pre-conditioning program have already been consigned to the sale and NETBIO officials are expected over 4,500 head to be sold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy