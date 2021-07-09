SD Humane Society reduces fees as part of adoption event

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation's summer 2021 "Empty the Shelters" adoption event and, starting Friday, will reduce the adoption fee for adult dogs and cats -- seven months and older -- to $25 per animal.

"Every animal deserves a safe and happy home, so we are thrilled to participate once again in a Bissell Pet Foundation 'Empty the Shelters' event," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society.

"Adopting a pet from a shelter can be a wonderful experience for your family, and one that helps to save the life of an animal in need."

The "Empty the Shelters" event began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. Since its inception, Bissell Pet Foundation has expanded its reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 414 shelters. The goal for the summer 2021 event is to find homes for 4,000 pets across all shelters.

"Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters events have become a valuable tool for our shelter partners to find loving families for their pets, allowing them to support their community and other shelters who struggle," said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation.

"We are excited to have 40 states -- the most ever -- represented in our July event. Thousands of pets across the country will find forever homes, and that's what it's all about."

To view animals available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society, visit sdhumane.org/adopt . Adult cats and dogs eligible for the $25 adoption promotion can be found by using the filter buttons "Species" and "Age."