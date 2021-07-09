Cancel
Christina Haack defends new relationship: 'I'll do what I want'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdwLC_0as60QWV00

July 9 (UPI) -- Christina Haack is defending her new relationship with Joshua Hall.

The 38-year-old television personality responded to critics of her relationship in an Instagram post Thursday after going public with Hall this week.

Haack and Hall were spotted together this week in Mexico, with Haack later confirming the relationship by sharing photos on Instagram Stories.

Haack finalized her divorce from her second husband, British television presenter Ant Anstead, in June.

In her post Thursday, Haack said she met Hall in the spring and immediately felt an instant connection with him.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," Haack wrote.

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it," she said. "So called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down."

Haack said her "heart started beating out of [her] chest" when she saw paparazzi at the airport, because she knows the media "dig and dig" and she didn't want to see Hall "stress over the media stalking him and his family."

Haack said she and Hall are ignoring "the nonsense online" and living their lives free of "other peoples judgements or opinions."

"We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect," Haack said.

"So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38- I'll do what I want," she concluded the post.

People reported Tuesday that Haack and Hall were celebrating Haack's 38th birthday in Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Haack and Anstead split in September 2020 after nearly two years of marriage. Haack was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with El Moussa.

