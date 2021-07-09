Cancel
Limestone County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Limestone, Madison by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Limestone; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON NORTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 AM CDT At 947 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pulaski, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Elkwood, Howell, Dellrose, Belleview, Mimosa, Cash Point and Skinem.

