Yung Bleu has been the underdog of all underdogs in the past few years. Despite the increasing critical acclaim, popularity, and co-signs that many of his peers haven't received, there've been plenty of moments where he felt like he's been counted out. For instance, he spoke out after he wasn't included in the BET Awards nominations for Best New Artist. However, it feels like anyone who has been sleeping on him will be turning their heads in his direction once he releases Moon Boy.