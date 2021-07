When it comes to major issues happening across the United States, El Paso is almost always going to be dealing with it differently that most other places. This is the reality of a border town. It has it's advantages and disadvantages. One thing that needs to be taken into account are people from Juarez making their way over to El Paso. This is why gaining herd immunity has been difficult. We can vaccinate El Pasoans all we want, but until those from Juarez are vaccinated, we won't be able to reach herd immunity.