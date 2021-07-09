Wild hosts Town Hall, says district is ‘Microcosm of America’

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Lehigh/Monroe) on July 8 held her first in-person town hall in Lehigh County since the pandemic. “The title of the job is to be a representative and you can’t represent people if you don’t know what their priorities and concerns are. And one of the ways I learn about people’s priorities and concerns in addition to the many emails and phone calls that we get in our office, is by having these kind of town halls,” Wild says.