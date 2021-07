REVIEW – One of the main frustrations I’ve had with the Apple Mac Mini (M1, 2020) is the low number of ports, and that they’re always on the back. I’ve tried various hubs but none seem to be as slick as the Satechi stand that sits neatly under the Mac Mini itself. I got to try the latest version of this hub/stand combination that also includes an M.2 SATA SSD slot.